Home / Cities / Himachal Congress demands resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur

Himachal Congress demands resignation of CM Jai Ram Thakur

Congress leaders said that CM has to resign as he is holding charge of the health department and he cannot escape from his moral responsibilities

cities Updated: Jun 04, 2020 17:56 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times/Shimla
Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday demanding inquiry into purchases made by the health department
Congress leaders submitting a memorandum to governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday demanding inquiry into purchases made by the health department (HT Photo )
         

Congress leaders on Thursday met governor Bandaru Dattatreya and submitted a memorandum demanding the resignation of chief minister Jai Ram Thakur on moral grounds.

Congress through memorandum also has demanded the governor to order the state government to conduct an investigation of corruption in the state health department by a sitting judge of the high court and to issue white paper regarding purchases of equipment etc, made by the department during coronavirus pandemic.

Congress leaders said that CM has to resign as he is having charge of the health department and he cannot escape from his moral responsibilities. Resignation of Rajiv Bindal as state BJP president is proof that BJP leaders are involved in this scam, they alleged.

They said that Congress has extended full support to present state government in fighting Covid-19 but the state government has betrayed them and the people of the state and these scams need to be investigated impartially.

Congress leaders have alleged that there are many more cases of corruption against senior leaders of BJP in which most of the cases have been withdrawn from the court or investigations are not being expedited.

State Congress president Kuldeep Rathore, Leader of Opposition Mukesh Agnihotri, Congress Legislators Vikramaditya Singh, Ashish Butaip, Dr Dhani Ram Shandil, Mohan Lal Bragta, and others were also present on the occasion.

