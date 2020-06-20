e-paper
Home / Chandigarh / Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri tests negative for Covid-19

Himachal Pradesh leader of opposition Mukesh Agnihotri tests negative for Covid-19

Agnihotri had isolated himself after coming in contact with a Covid positive Punjab Police assistant sub inspector at a condolence meet

chandigarh Updated: Jun 20, 2020 10:31 IST
Naresh K Thakur
Naresh K Thakur
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The leader of opposition in the state had gone into self-quarantine in Una district on June 16 after coming in contact with a Covid-positive Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI).
The leader of opposition in the state had gone into self-quarantine in Una district on June 16 after coming in contact with a Covid-positive Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI).(HT File Photo )
         

Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh Congress legislature party leader Mukesh Agnihotri on Saturday tested negative for Covid-19.

Una chief medical officer (CMO) Dr Raman Kumar said that 141 samples were sent for testing on Thursday, the reports of which were received on Friday night. All samples, including Agnihotri’s, had tested negative.

The leader of opposition in the state had gone into self-quarantine in Una district on June 16 after coming in contact with a Covid-positive Punjab Police assistant sub inspector (ASI).

“I suspect having come in contact with a Covid positive person while discharging my duty as a public representative. Though social distancing was maintained and I feel healthy, I am self-quarantining at home till further notice,” Agnihotri had written in a Facebook post.

He had visited the ASI’s house in the Dulehar-Hiranagar area of his home constituency of Harloli to mourn the death of the policeman’s father.

KANGRA WORST-HIT, LAHAUL AND SPITI CORONA-FREE

Himachal Pradesh has recorded 627 Covid-19 cases so far.

Kangra is the worst-hit district with 166 cases followed by Hamirpur with 155 cases.

Una has reported 77 cases; Solan 71 cases, Chamba 43, Bilaspur 31, Sirmaur 28, Shimla 26, Mandi 23, Kullu four and Kinnaur three cases.

Eleven of the 12 districts of Himachal are affected by Covid-19.

Lahaul-Spiti is the only coronavirus-free district.

