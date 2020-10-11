Himachal records 2 deaths, 164 more Covid infections

cities

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 21:46 IST

Two more deaths due to Covid-19 have been reported in the state on Sunday, taking total death toll in Himachal to 245.

One death each were reported in Shimla and Hamirpur districts. A 72-year-old man suffering from co-morbid-diabetes mellitus died in Shimla, while a 74-year-old man suffering from type II diabetes mellitus and hypertension died in Hamirpur.

Also, 164 persons tested positive for Covid-19 in the state on Sunday, taking total Covid-19 tally to 17,408. Of these, 2,687 patients are active while 14,451 patients have recovered till date.

Out of new 164 cases, 44 have been reported in Kangra, 26 in Solan, 19 each in Shimla and Sirmaur districts, 13 each in Mandi and Hamirpur districts, 10 in Kullu, nine in Bilaspur, eight in Una and three in Chamba district. Meanwhile, 190 patients also recovered in the state on Sunday.

With 3,320 cases so far, Solan remains the worst-hit district to date, followed by 2,638 cases in Kangra district. Apart from this, as many as 2,096 cases have been reported in Mandi, 1,990 in Sirmaur, 1,656 in Shimla, 1,019 in Hamirpur, 1,009 in Bilaspur, 970 in Chamba, 870 in Kullu and 218 in Lahaul-Spiti district. With 207 cases Kinnaur is the least affected district.

Till now, 3,24,507 samples have been tested for coronavirus in the state out of which 3,06,967 have turned out negative.