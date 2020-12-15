Himachal registers 3 deaths, 159 new coronavirus infections

cities

Updated: Dec 15, 2020, 18:26 IST

Himachal Pradesh on Tuesday recorded 159 fresh Covid-19 infections, taking the tally of positive cases to 49,920. The death toll mounted to 816 after three more patients succumbed to the contagion.

Of the new cases, 65 were reported in Shimla, 36 in Mandi, 29 in Kangra, 10 in Kullu, eight in Kinnaur, six in Bilaspur, two each in Chamba and Sirmaur and one in Hamirpur.

There are 6,684 active cases in the state while the recoveries have reached 49,920 after 418 more patients recovered on Tuesday.

One fatality each was reported in Hamirpur, Kangra and Chamba. The death rate is 1.6%.

Shimla remains the worst-hit district with 9,237 cases followed by Mandi at 8,447 and Kangra 6,836. Solan has 5,841 cases, Kullu 4,124, Sirmaur 2,928, Bilaspur 2,596, Chamba 2,527, Hamurpur 2,500, Una 2,497, Kinnaur 1,217 and Lahaul-Spiti 1,170.