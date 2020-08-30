e-paper
Home / Cities / Himachal schools told to submit report on Covid prevention arrangements

Himachal schools told to submit report on Covid prevention arrangements

School authorities have been asked to mention in the report if they have ample availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes

cities Updated: Aug 30, 2020 18:42 IST
Navneet Rathore
Navneet Rathore
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Schools have also been ordered to maintain cleanliness in toilets and overall hygiene on campus.
Schools have also been ordered to maintain cleanliness in toilets and overall hygiene on campus.(Representational photo)
         

To ensure full preparedness against the pandemic, the Himachal government has sought a report on Covid-19 prevention arrangements from schools across the state in case they are allowed to open in the unlock phase.

In this report, school authorities have been asked to mention if they have ample availability of thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes.

The state government had been waiting for the Centre’s guidelines regarding reopening of schools and as per Unlock 4.0 norms, students of classes 9 to 12 have been allowed to visit schools in areas which are outside containment zones from September 21 onwards on voluntary basis with written consent of their parents.

State higher education director Amarjeet Sharma said school authorities have been directed to start making Covid-19 prevention arrangements and purchase thermal scanners, hand sanitisers and hand washes from their annual budget.

Schools have also been ordered to maintain cleanliness in toilets and overall hygiene on campus.

In Himachal, schools had been ordered to close in March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Since then, classes are being conducted online.

Earlier in August, during a parent-teacher meeting, around 62% parents were not in favour of reopening schools during the pandemic or until an effective vaccine was available.

Educational establishments that were turned into institutional quarantine facilities will also be vacated soon.

As per the sources, the state government has already freed up some and is planning to vacate the remaining educational institutions soon. The education department has been asked to sanitise all such schools and other educational institutions before the commencement of classes.

