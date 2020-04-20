Himachal suffers ₹450 crore revenue loss due to lockdown

cities

Updated: Apr 20, 2020 21:26 IST

Amid the situation arising from the coronavirus pandemic, Himachal Pradesh has suffered a revenue loss of nearly ₹450 crore since the lockdown was announced in the state on March 24.

While addressing the mediapersons at a government-run hotel here, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur apprised the people of the unfolding situation and said that economic losses due to the lockdown were tremendous. “So far, the state has suffered a loss to the tune of ₹450 crore,” he said.

While speaking about Himachal residents stranded outside the state Thakur said, “I have been receiving over 70 calls a day for evacuation and I tell these people to act with restraints. The government is constantly in touch with the authorities of other states and making all arrangements for their stay. Those still trying to enter the state will be kept in quarantine for 14 days.”

Defending Mandi MP Ramswaroop Sharma who travelled from Delhi to Mandi in the lockdown period, Thakur said, “He was permitted to enter the state. He self quarantined himself after reaching Mandi.”

Meanwhile, the government has deferred its plan to grant permission to start units with 30% attendance. Considering the current situation, the movement of persons will not be allowed, CM said adding that curfew will continue in the state till May 3.

CM lauded the efforts of his government and the frontline workers fighting Covid-19. Taking a dig at the opposition, he said, “This is not the time for politicking. Everyone should join hands to fight the grave crisis. Thakur also set aside the allegations leveled by the opposition leaders against his government. Lone CPI(M) legislator Rakesh Singha on Monday staged a sit-in protest outside the office of the sub-divisional magistrate in Shimla demanding the government to make food and stay arrangements for migrant workers. Singha claimed that many labourers are without shelter in the state.

Speaking about the isolation facilities, chief secretary Anil Khachi said that the government has provided quarantine facilities with 9,200 beds to people in the state.