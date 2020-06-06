e-paper
Himachal to receive heavy rainfall, hailstorm on June 7

A yellow warning has been issued for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi districts.

cities Updated: Jun 06, 2020 17:32 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Shimla
(HT File)
         

Heavy rainfall along with thunderstorms, hailstorms, lightning and gusty winds are very likely to continue throughout Himachal Pradesh as the state’s meterological department has issued a yellow warning for Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur and Mandi districts for June 7.

State MeT director Manmohan Singh said due to a fresh western disturbance, heavy rainfall along with hailstorm and thunderstorm is likely to occur throughout the state on June 7 and in middle and higher hills on June 8. After this, the weather will remain dry throughout the state.

Heavy rain along with hailstorm was witnessed at isolated places of the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were two to three degrees below normal and maximum temperatures were six to seven degrees below normal.

Maximum temperatures in Shimla was 23.3°C and 12.9°C in Kufri. Manali in Kullu district recorded 21.8°C, Dalhousie 14.6°C and Dharamshala 25.4°C. The maximum temperatures in Solan, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Una were 28.0°C, 29.0°C, 28.8°C and 24.5°C respectively.

Keylong in Lahaul-Spiti district was coldest at 7.8°C while Nahan in Sirmaur district was hottest at 29.5°C.

