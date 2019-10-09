Hindon civil terminal: Flights to Pithoragarh to start on October 11, Hubli and Shimla next

cities

After a wait of nine months, the Hindon civil air terminal will see commencement of regional flights on October 11.

Officials from the Ghaziabad district administration said that the first flights will be to Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand, and flights to other destinations — Hubli and Shimla — will start soon.

“A review inspection of facilities was taken up on Wednesday. I have directed the municipal corporation to take up cleaning activities outside the terminal, while the internal cleaning will be taken up by the Airports Authority of India (AAI). There is also a proposal of construction of a police post outside the terminal,” said Dr Ajay Shankar Pandey, district magistrate, Ghaziabad. “Till the time the new post is constructed, there will be a police picket in operation for security. The land is on lease and I have requested a proposal from the AAI to get the land on permanent basis after purchase.”

The flight to Pithorgarh will be a nine-seater initially and operated by private airline company Air Heritage.The journey to will 60-minutes long and will operate for all days except Thursdays. According to the airlines website, the flight will be at 1pm.

“We have got a good response as we opened the bookings till October 26 and about 90% seats got filled up in 24 hours. The company has been mandated two routes – Pithoragarh and Shimla. After Pithoragarh we are targeting to start operations on Shimla route by December,” said Rohit Mathur, chief executive officer of the company.

The company officials said that the tickets from Hindon to Pithoragarh have been priced at Rs 2270 while the Pithoragarh to Hindon tickets are priced at Rs 2470.

The officials of the another private airline, Star Air, said that they will be starting the Hubli-Hindon routine, on November 6 and a 50-seater plane will be used.

“The flight will originate from Hubli. Online bookings have been started through our website and flights will be operational on three days - Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday. After Hindon-Hubli route we will start will Kalaburgi route but the timeline is yet to be finalised,” said a spokesperson of the company.

The officials added that the one-way ticket has been priced starting at ₹3699.

The district magistrate said that he has already sent a proposal for adding three new routes to Lucknow, Prayagraj and Varanasi.

“The three proposed routes are popular destination and will help passengers and officials from Ghaziabad, Noida, Meerut and other western UP areas to board flights from Hindon. The road connectivity to Ghaziabad has also improved with the introduction of metro and opening of the Hindon elevated road,” he added.

The civil terminal has come up at a cost of ₹60 crore and the runway of the Hindon airbase will be used for operating flights. The civil terminal is expected to reduce the burden on the Delhi airport.

The civil terminal has come up at Sikandarpur which is adjacent to Hindon airbase. The terminal was constructed as part of Centre’s Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) which is also known as ‘Ude Desh Ka Aam Naagrik or UDAN.’ The new terminal at present is proposed to operate flights to eight routes of Nasik, Pithoragarh, Kannur, Hubli, Faizabad, Shimla, Jamnagar and Kalaburgi.

