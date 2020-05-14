e-paper
Home / Cities / Hisar biologist reinstated as Covid quarantine in-charge

Hisar biologist reinstated as Covid quarantine in-charge

cities Updated: May 14, 2020 22:31 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

The Hisar-based biologist, who was transferred to anti-malaria unit on May 11, has been reinstated as the quarantine in-charge.

Chief medical officer Dr Yogesh Sharma confirmed the development and said, “Earlier, the deputy chief medical officer had ordered to transfer biologist Ramesh Punia to the malaria control unit. The order has now been reversed and Punia has been given charge of Covid-19 quarantine operations.”

He maintained that there was no political pressure on the health department.

Punia’s transfer had also drawn Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) chief Kumari Selja attention, who, on her official Twitter account, asked Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar to look into the matter.

Punia on Thursday released a video on his social media account and thanked CM Khattar and health minister Anil Vij for his reinstatement.

US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
US vs China over Covid-19 goes up a notch ahead of WHO meet. Round 2 over Taiwan
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India yet to decide on issue of engaging the Taliban
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
India highlights need for peace and tranquillity on border with China following clashes
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell's statement
No sixes in last 10: Yuvraj Singh slams Greg Chappell’s statement
Kerala's worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Kerala’s worst fears come true with Gulf returnees driving a big spike in Covid-19 cases
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan's mantra to fight coronavirus
Hygiene, masking, distancing: Dr Naresh Trehan’s mantra to fight coronavirus
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Nirav Modi cites rats, insects in Mumbai jail to avoid extradition
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
Housing boost for middle class, migrants: Govt stimulus amid Covid crisis
