Hitech control room in Lko likely to monitor UP Board exams

Updated: Dec 02, 2019 18:50 IST

PRAYAGRAJ: If all goes as per plan, the UP Board’s 2020 High School and Intermediate examinations slated to commence from February 18, 2020 would be monitored through a hitech control-room likely to be set up in the education directorate, Lucknow.

According to senior Board officials preferring anonymity, a proposal in this regard has already been forwarded to the state government for approval. As part of the proposal, large size screens would be installed in the education directorate which would be connected to the server for webcasting inputs received from different examination centres across the state.

For monitoring of examination proceedings, special training would be provided to the team of officials of the department entrusted with the task of monitoring the same.

Moreover, a backup of the important clips of the examination proceedings would also be prepared for reference in case of dispute over use of unfair means or any other issue in future.

It may be mentioned that deputy chief minister Dinesh Sharma, who also holds the portfolio of secondary education minister of the state, had said during his recent visit to Prayagraj that the state government was committed to holding free and fair examinations for which all measures possible were being undertaken.

To ensure a complete check on copying in the examinations, the Board has made CCTV cameras, voice recorder, router and broadband mandatory in every centre.

As per UP Board secretary Nina Srivastava, several measures have been undertaken by the Board for free and fair examinations. A close monitoring of the examination proceedings would be conducted through webcasting which would leave examinees with no chance to use unfair means, she added.