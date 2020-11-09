Home delivery of HSRP, colour-coded fuel stickers begins in city

cities

Updated: Nov 09, 2020, 00:25 IST

New Delhi The service of doorstep delivery and fitment of high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded fuel stickers started in Delhi on Sunday.

Delhi transport minister Kailash Gahlot had last month directed for stopping the online booking after complaints were received from vehicle owners about delays in getting HSRP and fuel stickers affixed. The online booking facility resumed on November 1, along with the doorstep delivery in some parts of Delhi -- Mayur Vihar, Patparganj, Anand Vihar, Laxmi Nagar, Janak Puri, Rajouri Garden, Punjabi Bagh and Kirti Nagar.

A senior official of Rosmerta Safety Systems Private Limited (RSSPL), one of the three HSRP manufacturers, said that by 5 pm on Sunday, doorstep delivery of HSRP and fuel stickers and the affixing job was done on 275 vehicles, and by 8 pm total 349 scheduled fitments were expected to be completed, including 13 cases on which the booking was for sticker only.

There are around 3.2 million vehicles in Delhi – both commercial and private – which are supposed to have high-security registration plates. They include around 1.1 million four-wheelers, 1.9 million two-wheelers and the rest include auto-rickshaws, e-rickshaws, buses, trucks, etc. The rule applies largely to vehicles registered before April 1, 2019, as most newer vehicles (registered after April 1, 2019) come equipped with HSRPs and stickers, said a Delhi government transport department official.