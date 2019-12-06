e-paper
Home minister Amit Shah in Pune for all-India DGP meet 

cities Updated: Dec 06, 2019 18:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
PUNE Union home minister Amit Shah attended the first day of the three-day national conference of director generals of police (DGP) and inspector generals (IGP) in Pune on Friday.

The conference is being held at the Indian Institute of Science, Education and Research (IISER) in Baner and the Centre for Police Research (CPR) in Pashan.

The event is out of bounds for media and strict security measures are in place. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be present on Saturday and address the meet.

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, heads of central investigative and intelligence agencies, and chiefs of the paramilitary forces are also attending the conference. 

The theme of the conference this year is aimed at promoting scientific and forensic-based investigation as well as technology-enabled policing. 

Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will receive Prime Minister Modi when he touches down in Pune.

This will be the first meeting between Thackeray and PM Modi since the Shiv Sena president took over as the new chief minister of Maharashtra.

