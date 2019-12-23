Honeypreet calls on dera chief at Rohtak jail

cities

Updated: Dec 23, 2019 23:17 IST

Jail authorities on Monday allowed Honeypreet Insan, the adopted daughter of Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, to meet him at Rohtak’s Sunaria jail.

This was the second meeting between them in jail in less than a month. Honeypreet had met the godman on December 9 as well.

A jail official, requesting anonymity, said she was accompanied by dera vice-chairperson Shobha Insan and two lawyers.

“Honeypreet and Shobha talked to the dera chief for 20 minutes. On December 9, the duo along with senior vice-chairperson Charan Singh had talked to Ram Rahim for the same duration through the intercom,” he added.

Although this time too, no member of the dera chief’s family came to meet him along with Honeypreet. As per sources ,the rift between Honeypreet and Gurmeet Ram Rahim’s family is likely to escalate in the coming months.

“The dera chief’s family wants to take over the charge of the Dera while Honeypreet is also interested in getting top position of the Sirsa-based sect,” the sources added.

Ram Rahim was sentenced in August 2017 to 20 years in jail for raping two of his disciples.