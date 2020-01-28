Honeytrap: Three held for extortion

cities

Sirsa police have arrested three persons for allegedly extorting ₹40,000 from a Ellenabad-based man.

The accused have been identified as Gurmeet Singh, Samrej Khan of Rajasthan and Rajender Kumar of Sirsa. The police said that a woman, Rano Devi, was the mastermind of the ‘honeytrap’ gang and was currently absconding. Police teams have been constituted to nab her.

Ellenabad SHO Radhey Shayam said they had on January 27 received a complaint from one Krishan Kumar, who claimed that Rano Devi was demanding ₹70,000 from him and had threatened him that she would level rape charges on him if he did not oblige. He said a team reached the spot where the accused had asked the complainant to arrive and caught the trio.