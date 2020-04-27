‘Hope in the time of pandemic’: Punjab education department launches online competition for school students

cities

In a bid to help school students beat their coronavirus lockdown blues by honing their creativity, Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Monday announced an online competition ‘#AmbassadorsOfHope’ for school students across the state.

The minister took to Twitter and wrote, “Dear Kids! There is no lockdown on your creativity! So, we bring you a fun contest called #AmbassadorsOfHope. Share your idea of hope through a video & win cool new gifts! Make sure you fulfil all terms & conditions! Looking forward to your amazing entries!” He also posted a seven-minute video encouraging Class 1-12 students of all government and private schools of Punjab to participate in the campaign based on the theme ‘Hope in the time of pandemic.’

In the video, Singla has asked the students to share a 1-3 minute video highlighting a message of hope amid the ongoing tough times of the lockdown. The messages can be in the form of poem, skit or dance. Students can share the videos on any social media platform or send it to #AmbassadorsOfHopepunjab@gmail.com.

While recording the video, a participant should first share his/her name, school and district name and then give the message of hope.

A still from the video message posted by Punjab education minister Vijay Inder Singla on Twitter. ( HT )

AWARDS TO TOP 3 RANKERS IN EACH DISTRICT

Student bagging the first position in each district will be awarded an iPad, the second position holder will get a laptop and the participant securing the third rank will receive an android tablet. Besides, all the students will be awarded a certificate of participation.

The minister also said that he would interact with the first position holders from every district through video conferencing to appreciate them. He also lauded the students for staying inside their houses and taking all precautionary measures to avoid contracting the virus.

The minister also asked the school principals, teachers and parents to make students participate in the competition so they can utilise their energy and showcase their talent by sharing innovative and creative videos on various social media platforms. “Amid the lockdown, this is the best move by the state government to engage students and bring out their hidden talent,” said a retired school principal, Anoop Kumar Passi.

District education officer (secondary) Swaranjit Kaur said, “We have told all the school principals to encourage students for participating in this online competition. It will not only engage them in creating interesting videos on hope, but will also boost their confidence.”