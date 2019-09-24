Hoshiarpur land scam: ED files plea to transfer case from Ludhiana to spl PMLA court in Jalandhar

cities

Updated: Sep 24, 2019

On the basis of cognisance taken by a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court, the enforcement directorate (ED) has moved an application with Ludhiana additional district and sessions court, where Punjab vigilance bureau had filed the closure report of the Hoshiarpur land scam case, to transfer it to district and sessions court and special PMLA court in Jalandhar.

The additional district and sessions judge, Amar Paul, has fixed the next hearing on October 3.

The move came after the special PMLA judge issued arrest warrants against three Akali leaders — councillor Harpinder Singh Gill, district co-operative bank chairman Satwinderpal Singh Dhatt and former market committee chairman Avtar Singh Johal — and local businessman Parteek Gupta, his partner Pardeep Gupta and one Jaswinderpal Singh. The warrants were issued on the prosecution complaint filed by ED for October 9 to face trial for the offence under PMLA Sections 3 and 4.

On September 3, the Jalandhar court had stated that it has gone through statements recorded during investigation. From the bare perusal of statements of the accused and other witnesses and also by going through documents relied upon the complainant, a prima facie is made out against all accused under Sections 3 and 4 of the PMLA, it said, and added that the offence is non-bailable.

In September 2018, the ED had ordered attachment of properties worth ₹37 crore owned by five main accused in the Hoshiarpur land scam.

On May 25, 2018, the vigilance bureau had constituted another SIT headed by SSP Paramjit Singh Goraya, who in June 2019 contradicted previous findings and filed a closure report in a Ludhiana court while giving a clean chit to the accused, including three Akali Dal leaders, PCS officer Anand Sagar Sharma and others.

In July 2016, a probe into the case was ordered by then chief minister Parkash Singh Badal after Hindustan Times carried a series of reports, following which 10 people were booked by the vigilance bureau.

The FIR against SAD leaders, SDM and others was registered by previous SIT headed by then inspector general (VB) Shive Verma. The chargesheet of the case was also ready, but could not be filed in the court as the probe was stopped when a ‘local commissioner’ appointed by the HC submitted that the compensation was paid as per “nature of the land in existence”.

