Housing societies switch to solar energy; residents get 24x7 power

Updated: Feb 23, 2020 00:54 IST

When an Airoli housing society installed solar panels a fortnight ago, the residents thought they would only save money on electricity bill.

But, the 65 families living in Goodwill Harmony have not only got 24x7 electricity, but are also giving the surplus power to Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL).

The housing society has been using solar power for common facilities on the premises.

MK Agarwal, chairperson of the housing society, said, “The 25KW rooftop solar panel is connected to a 25KW MSEDCL power grid. It generates 100 units of energy every day and we use it to operate two lifts, a water pump and lighting in common areas. We spent ₹15 lakh in installing the panels which we intend to recover in three years.”

More than 70 solar panels with switchgears have been installed on the rooftop.

The housing society gets a discount in the monthly bills for the green move.

The electricity bill for the common areas of the housing society is ₹45,000 a month. After residents installed solar panels, they save at least 80% on the bill amount.

An MSEDCL official said, “Many housing societies approach us to guide them in installing grid-based solar panel. We encourage housing societies to adopt green initiatives as this will reduce their dependency on us and they will benefit in the long run.”

A Rangnatha, a committee member of Goodwill Harmony, said, “We have already adopted waste composting. Our efforts have been appreciated by the civic body as our mission is to promote clean and green city.”

Tushar Pawar, deputy commissioner solid waste management and Swachh Bharat Abhiyaan, said, “This initiative will lead other housing societies to take similar steps.”

There are other housing societies in Panvel and Navi Mumbai which have installed solar panels.

Tulsi Prerna housing society, which has 224 flats, at Sector 1 in Khanda Colony has been generating solar energy for the past one and half years by installing a 90KW solar power plant.

It generates 400 units of power every day and residents use it for eight elevators, five water pumps, five air-conditioners in the club house.

“Our electricity bill for housing society premises has reduced. We store power to use during rains. The eco-friendly move has been followed by other housing societies,” said Anand Gharat, 45, a committee member of Tulsi Prerna housing society.

Hex Blox at Sector 10 in Kharghar, Yash Paradise in Airoli and Jalvayu Vihar in Kharghar have already installed solar panels at the rooftops of the society.

Residents of Hex blox installed 150KW solar power panels two years ago by spending ₹70 lakh.

The building has 320 flats and uses solar power to operate 12 elevators, 24 water pumps, gymnasium, jacuzzi and 500 lights in common areas.

“We organised a workshop, explaining the benefits of solar panels. It was cost-effective for a big housing society like ours,” said Krishna Jha, 46 a member from the society.

Other housing societies are taking help from those who have installed solar panels.

“We are planning to install solar panel in our building. We are in the process of finalising the work. We visited societies in Khanda Colony and Kharghar to get an idea of installation and maintenance cost,” said Vishal Rane, a committee member of Bhoomi Gardenia in Kamothe.