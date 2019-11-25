HP staff selection commission secretary gets notice for misleading court

cities

Updated: Nov 25, 2019 22:26 IST

The Himachal Pradesh high court on Monday issued show cause notice to state staff selection commission (HPSSC) secretary Jitender Kanwar, asking him why he should not be punished and prosecuted for deliberately and willfully misleading the court in matter related to selection of junior environmental engineer in State Pollution Control Board.

A division bench, comprising Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan and Justice Chander Bhushan Barowalia, directed Kanwar to appear in person before the court on next date of hearing on November 29.

The orders were passed on a petition filed by Kehar Singh of Mandi district, who alleged that HPSSC notified 12 posts of Junior Environmental Engineer for recruitment, wherein two posts were reserved for Other Backward Class category for which he had applied and subsequently qualified the screening test.

He said in the list 12 candidates were selected as the Junior Environmental Engineers. He was listed first in the waiting list. He said an OBC category candidate who was selected, left the job within a week.

The petitioner said he being the next candidate in the waiting list was not considered and the post was filled.

On perusal of commission records, the court observed it has no hesitation in observing that the “reliance placed by the commission on the unamended rules is in order to defeat the claim of the petitioner and a calculated attempt to mislead the court”.

In another case, the same bench directed the HPSSC secretary to appear personally on November 29 along with records relating to appointment of the post of Junior Officer(Personnel &Administration).

The court observed that the staff selection commission has adopted different yardsticks with regard to the submission of the documents by the candidates.

It observed that in the case of posts of pump operator the candidates have been allowed to submit their certificates either by e-mail or by fax or in person, whereas in the case of the petitioner, Chaman Lal of Solan district, the commission had rejected his application on the ground that he had not personally handed over the certificates.