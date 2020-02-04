HP tax revenue collection up by 17.2%: Jai Ram

cities

Updated: Feb 04, 2020 23:19 IST

Despite a global economic slowdown, the overall tax revenue collection in Himachal Pradesh increased by 17.2% till January 31, 2020, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

“This reflects Himachal’s economy was in good health and growing,” he said.

The CM said the state has collected ₹600 crore more in the form of taxes in the financial year 2019-2020 compared to the previous 2018-19.

“The state government is regularly reviewing the tax revenue collections and taking necessary steps to keep the momentum going,” Thakur said.

He said results for the current year were encouraging as the overall Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection has registered a growth of 50.76 %. The CM said GST was implemented from July 2017 and since then the collection has witnessed regular growth despite being low at the national level.

He said the state government is also ensuring effective enforcement of GST in tourism, construction and hydro-electric projects besides taking steps to realise the arrears of defaulting excise, toll and other contractors to add revenue to the state exchequer.

Thakur, in a review meeting of the excise and taxation department held in December last year, had exhorted to adopt a proactive approach to ensure that there was maximum GST collection and directed the officers to ensure at least 95% registration under the tax regime.

He had also announced that officers who were performing better will be rewarded and those failing to achieve the desired targets will be penalised.

The CM also directed the officers to monitor 200 top taxpayers in their jurisdiction right from the circle level to headquarters and ensure 100% physical verification of premises of new registrants.