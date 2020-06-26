e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 26, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HP tourism, hospitality sector welcomes interest subvention scheme on loans

HP tourism, hospitality sector welcomes interest subvention scheme on loans

Under the scheme, tourism units paying GST up to ₹1 crore will be entitled to a maximum loan of ₹50 lakh and those paying GST between ₹ 1crore up to ₹3 crore for at least one year ending March 31 will be entitled to loan up to ₹75 lakh

cities Updated: Jun 26, 2020 19:54 IST
HTC and Agencies
HTC and Agencies
Hindustan Times, Shimla
Hindustantimes
         

/: Himachal Pradesh tourism and hospitality sector associates have welcomed the government’s interest subvention scheme on loans saying the move will help revive the tourism industry, which was severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The state government had approved the interest subvention scheme on loans in a meeting held on Thursday.

Under the scheme, tourism units paying GST up to ₹1 crore will be entitled to a maximum loan of ₹50 lakh and those paying GST between ₹ 1crore up to ₹3 crore for at least one year ending March 31 will be entitled to loan up to ₹75 lakh.

The units paying ₹3 crore GST will be eligible for a loan of ₹1 crore.

Small registered tourism units will also be eligible for a maximum loan of ₹15 lakh.

Ashwani Bamba, president of Hotel and Restaurant Association Dharamshala and state spokesperson, All Himachal Association of Hospitality and Tourism said following the Covid-19 pandemic, people associated with the tourism industry were demanding financial help from the government to revive the sector.

The industry was totally shut for the past three months and its associates are finding it difficult to pay even the fixed expenses, said Bamba.

“Hoteliers were finding it difficult to pay for the fixed expenses like electricity/water, insurance, taxes, staff, and bank interest payments. We had requested for working capital from the state co-operative banks at subsidised rates of interest, so we could pay our fixed expenses,” he said.

This loan period will be for four years with interest subvention of 50% each for the first two years.

Welcoming the government’s move Bamba said: “We are thankful to the state government for this big relief to hoteliers in this difficult time”.

Meanwhile, President, Shimla Hotel and Restaurant Association Sanjay Sood said, “The government assistance was direly needed as the hotel business has been badly hurt.”

top news
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
Recoveries exceed active Covid-19 cases in India, rate climbs to 58.24 per cent
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
China, the common link between Ladakh and 3 US super carriers in the Indo-Pacific
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
International commercial flights to remain suspended till July 15: Government
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
Delhi schools to remain closed till July 31 due to Covid-19: Deputy CM Manish Sisodia
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
On China, Indian government needs to communicate better, writes Barkha Dutt
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
New world record set for single lightning flash stretching over 700 kms
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
Jaipur hospital tries Patanjali drug on Covid-19 patients, served notice
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
‘Bollywood is like a wild jungle’: Sonu Sood on insider vs outsider debate
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases State TallyCovid-19 Cases IndiaAtma Nirbhar UP Rojgar AbhiyanCOVID -19 RecoveryLAC

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In