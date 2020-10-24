e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 24, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / HT Chandigarh Our Take: City’s waste management system has to be fixed

HT Chandigarh Our Take: City’s waste management system has to be fixed

Though it bettered its ranking in this year’s Survekshan at 16 from 20 last year, Chandigarh couldn’t break into the top 10 ranks of cleanest cities as the MC authorities struggle to streamline the waste collection system

cities Updated: Oct 24, 2020, 22:37 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The new garbage collection vehicles are in use in Chandigarh.
The new garbage collection vehicles are in use in Chandigarh.(HT Photo)
         

Chandigarh is currently facing a crisis as waste collectors have struck work because of the municipal corporation (MC) not agreeing to their demands. What’s not helping is that the agitation comes at a time when the garbage management system is in a mess – the major reason why the city performed poorly in the Swachh Survekshan (cleanliness rankings).

Though it bettered its ranking in this year’s Survekshan at 16 from 20 last year, Chandigarh couldn’t break into the top 10 ranks of cleanest cities as the MC authorities struggle to streamline the waste collection system.

The garbage collectors’ strike should be resolved quickly. As they are opposing MC’s plans to introduce special collection vehicles that will render them jobless, plans should be drawn up to rehire some of them by teaching them driving skills to operate the vehicles and others to manage the waste.They should also be allowed to collect user charges directly from households and sell recyclable material and retain profits instead of sharing a percentage with the civic body.

The changes have to be quick. The experiment with the waste segregation plant at Dadumajra has so far been a fiasco, with the municipal corporation this year taking over from Jaypee.

One also has to see how the Solid Waste Management Vehicle Tracking and Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) facility will work. Can enough revenues be generated by the user fee that MC is planning for door-to-door collection of garbage, with charges likely to be added to water bills or property tax bills?

A panel set up by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the MC corporation for complete implementation of the segregation of waste collected from door to door by October 31. Will that be done on time?

Crisis call

How can Chandigarh’s waste collection system be fixed?

The city has been performing poorly in Swachh Survekshan rankings and the garbage collectors’ strike is one part of the problem. How can things be fixed? Send your responses and photograph to chandigarh@hindustantimes.com by October 30.

tags
top news
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
PM Modi to address the nation on Mann Ki Baat tomorrow at 11am
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
NDA to form govt again in Bihar, BJP may get maximum seats: Opinion poll
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
KXIP vs SRH, IPL 2020 LIVE: Jordan’s stunner ends Abdul Samad’s innings
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘Voted for guy named Trump,’ says US President; Biden addresses tipping-point Pennsylvania
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
‘We are anti-BJP, not anti-national’, says Farooq Abdullah
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
18 killed, 57 injured in suicide bombing in Afghanistan’s capital Kabul
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
Erdogan’s Turkey sole supporter of Pak for removal from Grey List at FATF Paris Plenary
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
‘Not anti-national or religious fight’: J&K mega alliance vows to expose ‘lies’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesBihar Assembly ElectionsIndia Covid 19 TallyPM Modi Rallies TodayMirzapur 2 reviewBihar polls updatesCSK vs MI, IPL 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In