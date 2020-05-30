e-paper
Home / Cities / Humiliated by fruit vendors, security guard hang himself in Ludhiana

Humiliated by fruit vendors, security guard hang himself in Ludhiana

38-year-old man leaves behind a suicide note, claiming some fruit vendors drove him to end his life

cities Updated: May 30, 2020 01:25 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
Humiliated by some fruit vendors, an ATM security guard ended his life by hanging himself at the vegetable market on Humbran road on Thursday night.

The deceased, aged 38 and resident of Pavittar Nagar, Haibowal, left a suicide note where he mentioned that he was driven to suicide by some fruit vendors at the market.

Sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, additional SHO at Haibowal police station, said the man was found hanging from the girder of a makeshift shop.

Passers-by informed the police, who reached the spot and found a suicide note on the body.

On the complaint of the deceased’s brother, police lodged an FIR under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the Indian Penal Code against the accused, whose names they are keeping concealed till they are arrested.

