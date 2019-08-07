Hundreds of Kashmiri students head home, say suspension of communication unnerving

cities

After internet, mobile connectivity and landline phone services remained suspended in the Kashmir valley for the second day in a row, and students could not connect with families, hundreds of Kashmiri students at institutes in Punjab headed home. This comes a day after the government abrogated Article 370, which granted special status to Jammu and Kashmir. Around 1,200 students from the state are enrolled in institutions across the state.

Deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma, police commissioner Jaskaran Singh and SSP Navjot Singh Mahal also held a meeting with peace committee members of the district. The SSP added that communal or casteist tensions were not good for society. Kapurthala, SBS Nagar (Nawanshahar) and Hoshiarpur administration also held peace meetings. Hoshiarpur deputy commissioner Isha Kalia has also appealed for peace.

The decision to return home comes as students fear that restrictions in the valley may continue for a long time and they wish to be with their families in this tough time, though the Centre has assured security to them. The authorities have also imposed Section 144 across Srinagar

“A group of 15 Kashmiris left in the morning. Many more are also considering going home due to connectivity being shut off,” said Huzaif, a student at a private university in Jalandhar. Mariya Gaffar, another Kashmiri student, said, “About 60 students are flying back home. Many students didn’t have money, so we collectively arranged tickets for them. The situation in the valley is uncertain.”

Many educational institutes have also assured protection to Kashmiri students, but for them, the current situation differs from the post-Pulwama attack, as this time their concern is not safety, but the suspension of communication.

“We have been assured by our management of safety and financial aid, if needed. However, the suspension of communication is causing students to head home,” said a Kashmiri student in Jalandhar.

St Soldiers group managing director Manhar Arora said, “At least, 30 Kashmiri students have submitted applications to return home. We allowed them to go.”

“Kashmiri girls in our university broke into tears when they failed to contact their families. New students are far more distressed,” said Nasir Ahmad, who studies in a private university. Hailing from south Kashmir, Gurmeet Singh, who studies in Mohali, said, “Seven of my friends have gone home. If communication remains suspended more students will leave.”

Amritsar Deputy commissioner Shivdular Singh Dhillon presided over a special meeting with heads of the educational institutes and peace committee comprising representatives of different sections and the communities to discuss the situation. “We are committed to providing security to every citizen and no mischievous element will be allowed to vitiate the atmosphere,” he added.

DCP Jagmohan Singh appealed to the citizens to inform the police on police control room number 112 or 9781100166 (city police) and 9780003387 (rural police) in case, they are aware of any rumours or apprehension. ADCP Jagjit Singh Walia said teams of cops had been formed to monitor social media. The DC also directed SDMs and DSPs to reach out to these students to offer any help they might need, adding, “Though Punjab has a history of maintaining communal harmony, we need to curb mischievous elements indulging in instigating violence.”

