Hunters killed sambar: Forest officer

Updated: Dec 28, 2019 22:12 IST

Three days after a sambar deer was found dead at Mand Chaunta village near Mattewara forest area in Ludhiana, the forest department claimed to have zeroed in on two suspects who had purportedly killed the animal and severed its leg.

Confirming the development, divisional forest officer (Phillaur wildlife division) Khushwinder Singh said the deer was killed for hunting purpose.

He said that a .12 bore rifle is suspected to have been used to kill the deer.

Forest officials said the suspects had hunted the animal and also severed one of its legs to feast upon.

“The autopsy of the animal has been conducted wherein bullet splinters were recovered,” the DFO said.

Sambar is a protected animal under Schedule-III of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, hunting of which is a punishable offence.

It was on December 25 that a team of guards had found a dead deer in Mand Chaunta village.

“Initially, the forest guards assumed it to be a case accident, but upon inspection they found one of its leg was missing and the body bore marks of bullet injuries. Villagers also corroborated the evidence and claimed that they had heard gunshots,” the DFO said.

A first information report (FIR) was then registered at the Koom Kalan police station under Sections 39 and 51 of the Wildlife (Protection) Act against unidentified persons.

On December 19, a deer was mowed down by a speeding vehicle on National Highway-1 (NH-1), now named NH-44, near Amaltas village.