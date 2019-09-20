Husband booked after autopsy reveals 40-yr-old Ludhiana woman was bludgeoned to death

cities

The 40-year-old woman, whose body was exhumed on Thursday, was bludgeoned to death, the post-mortem examination revealed. Doctors say that she had suffered severe head injuries and her rib cage was also fractured.

The body of Shahjahan Ansari, 40, was exhumed from the grave after her brother accused her husband of murdering her and secretly burying it without informing anyone.

Following the post-mortem, police have booked her husband Siraj Ansari under Section 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the Indian Penal Code. He is on the run and police suspect he has eloped with another woman.

Assistant commissioner of police (ACP, east) Davinder Chaudhary said that following the complaint of Mehtaj Ansari, the victim’s brother, police dug up the body from the grave in the presence of the executive magistrate and sent the body for the postmortem on Thursday.

GOT MARRIED 18 YEARS AGO

Mehtaj told the police that his sister had got married to the accused 18 years ago. The couple has five children.

He added that Ishraj had eloped with some other woman and started living with her days before murdering his wife. Shahjahan Khatun was living with her children in a rented accommodation at Guru Nanak Nagar of Tajpur road.

He alleged that the accused used to visit Shahjahan’s house frequently and had thrashed her to death. They came to know about her death only on Wednesday when Siraj told them that Shahjahan had died of some illness and that he had buried her body.

The ACP added that a hunt is on for the arrest of the accused, who is on the run. The accused has also taken his children along.

