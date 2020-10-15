Husband, in-laws, SAD leader booked in dowry case at Mohali village

cities

Updated: Oct 15, 2020, 00:47 IST

The Sohana police on Wednesday booked the husband and in-laws of a Maulli Baidwan woman on charges of harassment and violence over dowry.

The police have also booked former sarpanch and Shiromani Akali Dal leader Avtar Singh, who is currently the block samiti member of Mauli Baidwan village, for allegedly threatening the victim with his pistol.

The victim, Kulwinder Kaur, told the police that she had married one Gurmeet Singh in 2011 and her parents had given ”appropriate” dowry. But her in-laws had started demanding more money after marriage and she was often beaten up, she said in her complaint.

A case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 354 (using assault or criminal force to outrage a woman’s modesty), 498A (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered against Gurmeet, mother-in-law Baljinder Kaur, father-in-law Labh Singh, Ajaib Singh and Kamaljit Singh.

The SAD leader, who was booked under the Arms Act, alleged that the police had registered a case against him at the behest of a Congress leader of the area.

Singh cried foul on his allegation and said he had lodged a written complaint with the district police chief seeking justice in the matter. If the case against him was not dismissed, he would approach the Punjab and Haryana high court, he added.

ASI Sanjay Kumar said action, if at all, will be taken on the basis of evidence. “We have been conducting raids, but the suspects are at large. We will arrest them soon.”