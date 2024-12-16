Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Check weather forecast for December 16, 2024
Dec 16, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 16, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 16, 2024, is 21.55 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 10.23 °C and 27.06 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 32% and the wind speed is 32 km/h. The sun rose at 06:39 AM and will set at 05:44 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 17, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.05 °C and 27.42 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 24%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 206.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 17, 2024
|21.55
|Broken clouds
|December 18, 2024
|25.16
|Scattered clouds
|December 19, 2024
|24.54
|Overcast clouds
|December 20, 2024
|26.93
|Overcast clouds
|December 21, 2024
|27.93
|Scattered clouds
|December 22, 2024
|28.26
|Few clouds
|December 23, 2024
|27.19
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 16, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
