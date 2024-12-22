Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024





Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.33 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.



Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.



The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.



Date Temperature (°C) Sky December 23, 2024 25.48 Broken clouds December 24, 2024 26.75 Scattered clouds December 25, 2024 27.33 Scattered clouds December 26, 2024 26.77 Light rain December 27, 2024 25.34 Light rain December 28, 2024 25.96 Broken clouds December 29, 2024 26.94 Broken clouds

City Temperature (°C) Sky Mumbai 23.5 °C Overcast clouds Kolkata 22.79 °C Scattered clouds Chennai 27.57 °C Scattered clouds Bengaluru 25.12 °C Few clouds Hyderabad 25.48 °C Broken clouds Ahmedabad 24.36 °C Sky is clear Delhi 18.0 °C Scattered clouds

