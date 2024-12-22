Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 19.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 22, 2024
Dec 22, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 22, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 22, 2024, is 25.48 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.73 °C and 28.76 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 06:42 AM and will set at 05:47 PM.
Tomorrow, on Monday, December 23, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 18.33 °C and 28.74 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 46%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 176.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 23, 2024
|25.48
|Broken clouds
|December 24, 2024
|26.75
|Scattered clouds
|December 25, 2024
|27.33
|Scattered clouds
|December 26, 2024
|26.77
|Light rain
|December 27, 2024
|25.34
|Light rain
|December 28, 2024
|25.96
|Broken clouds
|December 29, 2024
|26.94
|Broken clouds
Weather in other cities on December 22, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
