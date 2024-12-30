Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 17.73 °C, check weather forecast for December 30, 2024
Dec 30, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on December 30, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on December 30, 2024, is 25.96 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.73 °C and 29.5 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 44% and the wind speed is 44 km/h. The sun rose at 06:45 AM and will set at 05:51 PM.
Tomorrow, on Tuesday, December 31, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.16 °C and 28.83 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 44%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|December 31, 2024
|25.96
|Sky is clear
|January 1, 2025
|26.92
|Scattered clouds
|January 2, 2025
|27.13
|Sky is clear
|January 3, 2025
|27.09
|Broken clouds
|January 4, 2025
|26.22
|Overcast clouds
|January 5, 2025
|26.94
|Scattered clouds
|January 6, 2025
|26.68
|Scattered clouds
Weather in other cities on December 30, 2024
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
