Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.63 °C, check weather forecast for February 27, 2025
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on February 27, 2025 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on February 27, 2025, is 29.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.63 °C and 32.54 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 31% and the wind speed is 31 km/h. The sun rose at 06:36 AM and will set at 06:22 PM.
Tomorrow, on Friday, February 28, 2025, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.49 °C and 33.49 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 157.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should limit prolonged outdoor activity. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature (°C)
|Sky
|February 28, 2025
|29.52
|Broken clouds
|March 1, 2025
|30.77
|Broken clouds
|March 2, 2025
|32.63
|Overcast clouds
|March 3, 2025
|34.34
|Sky is clear
|March 4, 2025
|35.39
|Broken clouds
|March 5, 2025
|34.69
|Broken clouds
|March 6, 2025
|35.07
|Overcast clouds
Weather in other cities on February 27, 2025
