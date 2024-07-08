Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 23.49 °C, check weather forecast for July 8, 2024

Date Temperature Sky July 9, 2024 27.75 °C Light rain July 10, 2024 27.96 °C Light rain July 11, 2024 29.11 °C Light rain July 12, 2024 26.66 °C Moderate rain July 13, 2024 23.84 °C Light rain July 14, 2024 23.19 °C Light rain July 15, 2024 23.0 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 31.97 °C Broken clouds Chennai 30.74 °C Light rain Bengaluru 25.33 °C Light rain Hyderabad 25.23 °C Moderate rain Ahmedabad 33.03 °C Overcast clouds Delhi 27.46 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on July 8, 2024, is 25.23 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.49 °C and 25.65 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 77% and the wind speed is 77 km/h. The sun rose at 05:47 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Tuesday, July 9, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 23.73 °C and 28.4 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 67%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 16.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.

