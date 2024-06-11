Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 24.28 °C, check weather forecast for June 11, 2024
Jun 11, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 11, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 11, 2024, is 30.75 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.28 °C and 32.14 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 59% and the wind speed is 59 km/h. The sun rose at 05:41 AM and will set at 06:50 PM.
Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 12, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 24.63 °C and 34.94 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 48%.
With temperatures ranging between 24.28 °C and 32.14 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 55.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 11, 2024
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 12, 2024
|32.36 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 13, 2024
|26.28 °C
|Heavy intensity rain
|June 14, 2024
|32.21 °C
|Light rain
|June 15, 2024
|32.43 °C
|Light rain
|June 16, 2024
|29.22 °C
|Light rain
|June 17, 2024
|24.52 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 18, 2024
|24.82 °C
|Moderate rain
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|27.53 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|Chennai
|33.85 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|26.89 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|30.75 °C
|Moderate rain
|Ahmedabad
|35.09 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|42.27 °C
|Sky is clear
