Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 25.73 °C, check weather forecast for June 18, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 19, 2024 31.49 °C Light rain June 20, 2024 31.87 °C Overcast clouds June 21, 2024 30.75 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 26.23 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 25.4 °C Light rain June 24, 2024 24.8 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 28.55 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.17 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 36.37 °C Light rain Chennai 32.3 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 28.32 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 31.46 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 35.67 °C Moderate rain Delhi 41.87 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 18, 2024, is 31.46 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.73 °C and 34.35 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 54% and the wind speed is 54 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, June 19, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.81 °C and 32.73 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 52%.With temperatures ranging between 25.73 °C and 34.35 °C, prepare for a hot day and plan outdoor activities accordingly. If you are sensitive to heat, take note of the weather forecast and consider appropriate attire and activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 28.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day's activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 18, 2024

