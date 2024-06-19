Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.59 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024

Date Temperature Sky June 20, 2024 28.28 °C Light rain June 21, 2024 24.81 °C Light rain June 22, 2024 26.95 °C Light rain June 23, 2024 30.24 °C Moderate rain June 24, 2024 28.33 °C Moderate rain June 25, 2024 29.55 °C Light rain June 26, 2024 29.5 °C Moderate rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 28.65 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 35.92 °C Very heavy rain Chennai 34.96 °C Light rain Bengaluru 28.47 °C Light rain Hyderabad 29.97 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 34.88 °C Broken clouds Delhi 40.97 °C Light rain

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 19, 2024, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.59 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 29.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicatingair quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

