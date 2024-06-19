Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 26.59 °C, check weather forecast for June 19, 2024
Jun 19, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on June 19, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on June 19, 2024, is 29.97 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 26.59 °C and 31.25 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 57% and the wind speed is 57 km/h. The sun rose at 05:42 AM and will set at 06:52 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 29.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 25.34 °C and 29.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 57%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
Today, in Hyderabad the Air Quality Index (AQI) stands at 15.0, indicating good air quality in the area. You can engage in regular physical activity, going outdoors and doing daily work. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|June 20, 2024
|28.28 °C
|Light rain
|June 21, 2024
|24.81 °C
|Light rain
|June 22, 2024
|26.95 °C
|Light rain
|June 23, 2024
|30.24 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 24, 2024
|28.33 °C
|Moderate rain
|June 25, 2024
|29.55 °C
|Light rain
|June 26, 2024
|29.5 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on June 19, 2024
|City
|Temperature
|Sky
|Mumbai
|28.65 °C
|Moderate rain
|Kolkata
|35.92 °C
|Very heavy rain
|Chennai
|34.96 °C
|Light rain
|Bengaluru
|28.47 °C
|Light rain
|Hyderabad
|29.97 °C
|Light rain
|Ahmedabad
|34.88 °C
|Broken clouds
|Delhi
|40.97 °C
|Light rain
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Get World Cup ready with Crickit! From live scores to match stats, catch all the action here. Explore now!See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy