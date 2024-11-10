Menu Explore
Sunday, Nov 10, 2024
New Delhi oC
Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 20.64 °C, check weather forecast for November 10, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Nov 10, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on November 10, 2024 here.

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 10, 2024, is 28.03 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.64 °C and 29.66 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 43% and the wind speed is 43 km/h. The sun rose at 06:18 AM and will set at 05:41 PM.

Tomorrow, on Monday, November 11, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 19.74 °C and 29.1 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 36%.

Today's forecast promises the sky to be clear. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.

The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 208.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.

Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
November 11, 2024 28.4 °C Overcast clouds
November 12, 2024 27.99 °C Sky is clear
November 13, 2024 28.41 °C Broken clouds
November 14, 2024 28.32 °C Overcast clouds
November 15, 2024 28.17 °C Broken clouds
November 16, 2024 28.78 °C Scattered clouds
November 17, 2024 27.89 °C Few clouds

Weather in other cities on November 10, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 28.95 °C Sky is clear
Kolkata 26.66 °C Sky is clear
Chennai 28.8 °C Broken clouds
Bengaluru 24.26 °C Broken clouds
Hyderabad 28.03 °C Sky is clear
Ahmedabad 30.56 °C Sky is clear
Delhi 27.37 °C Sky is clear

To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

