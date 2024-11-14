Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.04 °C, check weather forecast for November 14, 2024

Date Temperature Sky November 15, 2024 28.07 °C Broken clouds November 16, 2024 28.74 °C Sky is clear November 17, 2024 27.54 °C Few clouds November 18, 2024 26.94 °C Sky is clear November 19, 2024 26.74 °C Sky is clear November 20, 2024 26.79 °C Sky is clear November 21, 2024 26.9 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.19 °C Broken clouds Kolkata 28.15 °C Sky is clear Chennai 28.11 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 25.5 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 28.07 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 29.37 °C Sky is clear Delhi 28.29 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 14, 2024, is 28.07 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.04 °C and 28.59 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 60% and the wind speed is 60 km/h. The sun rose at 06:20 AM and will set at 05:40 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, November 15, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 20.78 °C and 29.36 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 55%.Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 78.0, indicatingair quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on November 14, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

