Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 15.23 °C, check weather forecast for November 23, 2024
Nov 23, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on November 23, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on November 23, 2024, is 23.52 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 15.23 °C and 27.68 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:25 AM and will set at 05:39 PM.
Tomorrow, on Sunday, November 24, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 17.35 °C and 27.26 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 37%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be clouds. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 228.0, falling in the poor category. Children and people with respiratory diseases, such as asthma, should stay indoors and others should also limit their outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on November 23, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|November 24, 2024
|25.66 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 25, 2024
|25.11 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 26, 2024
|24.96 °C
|Overcast clouds
|November 27, 2024
|24.46 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 28, 2024
|25.67 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 29, 2024
|25.72 °C
|Broken clouds
|November 30, 2024
|25.52 °C
|Overcast clouds
