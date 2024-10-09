Hyderabad Weather and AQI Today: Warm start at 22.66 °C, check weather forecast for October 9, 2024
Oct 09, 2024 07:00 AM IST
Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Hyderabad on October 9, 2024 here.
The temperature in Hyderabad today, on October 9, 2024, is 27.63 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 22.66 °C and 28.8 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 68% and the wind speed is 68 km/h. The sun rose at 06:07 AM and will set at 05:58 PM.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 28.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
Tomorrow, on Thursday, October 10, 2024, Hyderabad is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 21.64 °C and 28.2 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 69%.
Today's forecast promises the sky to be rain. Please plan your day according to the temperature and predicted weather conditions. Enjoy the sunshine and don't forget your sunscreen and sunglasses as you soak up the weather.
The AQI in Hyderabad today stands at 74.0, indicating moderate air quality in the city. People with respiratory issues should be cautious, especially while planning outdoor activities. However, others can engage in regular outdoor activities. Being aware of the AQI helps one make informed decisions regarding one's overall well-being while planning the day’s activities.
Weather and AQI predictions in Hyderabad for next 7 days:
|Date
|Temperature
|Sky
|October 10, 2024
|27.84 °C
|Light rain
|October 11, 2024
|27.46 °C
|Overcast clouds
|October 12, 2024
|28.74 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 13, 2024
|28.6 °C
|Scattered clouds
|October 14, 2024
|25.74 °C
|Light rain
|October 15, 2024
|28.72 °C
|Light rain
|October 16, 2024
|27.46 °C
|Moderate rain
Weather in other cities on October 9, 2024
To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here.
This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.
Stay updated with Mp...See more
Stay updated with Mp Election Result and all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News
SHARE
Copy