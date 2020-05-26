e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 26, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Cities / ICMR team takes blood samples to assess Ludhiana residents’ immunity against coronavirus

ICMR team takes blood samples to assess Ludhiana residents’ immunity against coronavirus

The team will take at least 400 blood samples and will then separate plasma from the blood and send it to its Chennai-based institute for analysis, says civil surgeon Dr Bagga

cities Updated: May 27, 2020 00:24 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Ludhiana
The civil surgeon said only four districts of Punjab were selected for the survey. The survey was first conducted in Patiala, followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now the survey was being carried out in Ludhiana district.
The civil surgeon said only four districts of Punjab were selected for the survey. The survey was first conducted in Patiala, followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now the survey was being carried out in Ludhiana district.(HT Photo)
         

A team of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) from Delhi visited various areas of the district on Tuesday and took random samples of blood of residents to check the level of immunity against coronavirus.

Civil surgeon Dr Rajesh Kumar Bagga said, “An ICMR team from Delhi visited Baddowal village under Sudhar block, Majri village under Sidhwanbet, Doraha under Payal, Ghungrali village under Manupur, Sham Nagar in the city and took random blood samples of people for testing. The purpose of taking samples is to check the level of immunity of the people against Covid-19.”

“The team will take a total of 400 samples. It will then separate plasma from the blood and send it to the ICMR’s Chennai-based institute for analysis at the central level. This analysis will make it easier to understand the extent of antibodies in humans in the district,” said Dr Bagga.

“From the survey, the team will also assess as to what stage the exposure of coronavirus has spread in the community. The survey report will be compiled at the national level followed by the statewide data,” he added.

The civil surgeon said only four districts of Punjab were selected for the survey. The survey was first conducted in Patiala, followed by Jalandhar and then in Gurdaspur. Now the survey was being carried out in Ludhiana, he said.

The team is covering 69 districts of 21 states of the country. The districts have been selected by the ICMR through GPS based cluster selectors.

top news
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
India won’t allow change of status quo on Line of Actual Control: Officials
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
‘Prepare for war’: China’s Xi Jinping tells army amid coronavirus pandemic
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
Adityanath makes u-turn, UP says no permission needed to hire its workers
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
IndiGo grounds flight crew after passenger tests positive for coronavirus
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
Over 200 bats found dead in a Bihar village, doctors collect their swabs for testing
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
You remind me of me: Rhodes praises India player on fielding efforts
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Rajasthan’s Churu sizzles at 50°C
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
Explained: Why WHO suspended hydroxychloroquine trials | Covid-19
trending topics
Bihar Board 10th ResultBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live UpdatesCoronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyCovid-19Bihar 10 Result Pass PercentageBihar 10th Result Topper ListBihar Board 10th result Link

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

cities

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In