If 25% of all Delhi vehicles are electric by 2023, it would save ₹6,000 cr in fuel costs: DDC report

New Delhi: If 25% of all vehicles registered in the national capital are electric by 2023, then Delhi would save ₹6,000 crore in fuel costs, a report submitted to the government on Monday, by the Dialogue and Development Commission (DDC) of Delhi and Rocky Mountain Institute, said.

The report, submitted to transport minister Kailash Gahlot, has recommended creating a single window clearance system for registering e-vehicles (EVs) in Delhi. This was one the 10 actionable solutions offered to the Delhi government to accelerate mobility transition in the city, DDC chairman Jasmine Shah said.

He said these recommendations, if approved by the government, will be added to draft Electric Vehicle Policy for Delhi which, Shah added, is likely to be notified soon.

“The proposed solutions in the report range from policy, institutional, technical, and financial interventions that can help support rapid adoption of EVs and other urban mobility solutions in Delhi. We have also proposed commissioning of charging and battery swapping infrastructure. Introducing an attractive financing model for EVs through a government-led interest rate subvention scheme is another recommendation. Other recommendations include data solutions, awareness campaigns, and capacity-building programmes,” Shah said.

The report estimated that as per the draft electric vehicle policy, the capital will need to register approximately five lakh new EVs in the next five years. During their lifespan, these EVs are estimated to save approximately ₹6,000 crore expenditure on fossil fuel imports, and 4.8 million tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions, equivalent to one lakh petrol cars, the report noted.

“It will also improve air quality by negating 159 tonnes of PM 2.5 (fine particulate matter) tailpipe emissions, which are a known cause of respiratory diseases and premature deaths,” it added.

Gahlot said, “This report will become an important reference point for all our agencies on various reforms needed to ensure a successful transition to electric vehicles.”

The report was based on discussions and suggestions received at the mobility lab workshop, hosted by DDC and Rocky Mountain Institute, in Delhi on June 26-27.

At the workshop, solution providers shared ambitious goals for deploying clean, shared, and people-centric mobility solutions in Delhi, a government statement read.

“Over the next year, the participants intend to deploy nearly 35,000 electric and accessible passenger vehicles, at least 1,000 EVs for last-mile deliveries, and several public charging and swapping stations across Delhi. In addition to vehicles and hardware, other goals include getting thousands of users onto digital ride-hailing and data-sharing platforms and ensuring that information related to routes and fares is accessible in multiple formats,” it said.

First Published: Sep 16, 2019 21:11 IST