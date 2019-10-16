e-paper
IIIT-A annual cultural fest ‘Effervescence-2019’ from today

Updated: Oct 16, 2019 00:16 IST
Hundreds of students from across the nation will take part in the four-day long annual cultural fest of Indian Institute of Information Technology, Allahabad (IIIT-A)—Effervescence-- that is set to begin on its Jhalwa campus from October 16.

Noted singer Neeti Mohan will be the main attraction of this year’s fest, IIIT-A director Prof P Nagabhushan said.

“Students from over 20 colleges from all over the country are set to compete during the fest that will begin with famous Lavanya dance from Maharashtra during an MHRD-sponsored cultural show aiming to bring together different cultures on one stage,” he said.

On October 17, events like Kavyom, Incendiary, Footloose, ‘EDM’ and many others will be organised.

In Kavyom, noted poet of comic verses Sunil Jogi will be the main attraction along with Sangam city’s very own Shlesh Gautam.

EDM is a top-notch event, intended to make the audience fall in awe of the thrill of an entertaining music show. EDM will this year bring Pune’s Ritviz, a young musician who has created a buzz in the electronic music scene in the country and on the internet with his funky electronic dance music (EDM) tracks, said Jai Khurana, the student public relations head.

Incendiary is the battle of bands in which student bands from all over the country will compete for the top honours while Footloose is the premier dancing event which will feature lively performances by dancing stars, he added.

Several events like Comedy Night, Alamode, Innovation, Psychedelia and others will take place on October 18. A comedy show, featuring Anubhav Singh Bassi, will be another attraction of the fest, added Khurana.

Alamode is the fashion show bonanza featuring scintillating moves, he said.

Pranav Jhawar, the overall student coordinator of the fest, said band night will be another flagship event that will feature ‘When Chai Met Toast’, an Indian Band bringing North and South together.

First Published: Oct 16, 2019 00:16 IST

