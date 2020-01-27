e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jan 27, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Cities / IIM-L placements: Highest international CTC offered Rs Rs 58.47 L

IIM-L placements: Highest international CTC offered Rs Rs 58.47 L

cities Updated: Jan 27, 2020 23:41 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW The Indian Institute of Management, Lucknow (IIM-L) completed final placements for the class of 2018-20 (34th Batch) of the two-year post-graduate programme. The highest international salary package (CTC) offered to a student was Rs 58.47 lakh while the highest domestic salary package (CTC) was Rs 54 lakh. The mean salary of students came to around Rs 24.25.

This was the first time the B-school announced the CTC of students.

The recruitment drive saw participation from more than 140 domestic and international recruiters. The participation of these firms also marked the ascent of IIM-L as a preferred recruitment destination for consulting, finance, operations, product management and marketing roles in the country.

Rajesh Aithal, chairman, students’ affairs and placement, attributed this to excellent pedagogy, competencies and values students acquire at IIM-L. “With this year’s placements, IIM-L has yet again reinforced its presence among the top B-schools in the country and has proven to be a preferred destination for organisations, which select limited B-schools to recruit,” he said.

Some of the top recruiters across different sectors were Accenture, Amazon, American Express, Asian Paints, AT Kearney, Avendus Capital, Axis Capital, Bain & Co, Citi, Colgate Palmolive, Deloitte, Ernst and Young, Flipkart, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Bank, Investec, ITC and Uber.

Top segments, based on the roles offered, were strategy/consulting (32%), operations/IT (24%), finance (19%), general management (13%) and sales and marketing (12%).

In the FMCG/consumer goods/telecom/digital media sectors, a total number of 102 offers were made. Some of the top firms were AbInBev, Airtel, Apparel Group, Asian Paints, Bajaj Auto, Bharti Group, Cipla, Colgate Palmolive, Diageo, Dr Reddy’s and others, he said.

The BFSI sector saw participation of companies such as Avendus Capital, Citi, Equirus Capital, Goldman Sachs, ICICI Securities and Whiteboard Capital for their private equity, front end investment banking and global markets roles. The major roles were in investment research, corporate/wholesale/retail banking, market research, trading and operations.

CTC DETAILS

Particulars (INR L p.a.)

Highest int’l salary Rs 58.47

Highest domestic salary Rs 54.00

Mean salary Rs 24.25

Median salary Rs 23

PLACEMENT STATISTICS

100% placements

No. of students: 443

No. of offers: 447

top news
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
‘Inappropriate’: LS Speaker on European Parliament’s resolutions on CAA
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
Amit Shah asked Kejriwal for his stand on Sharjeel. He responds with 3 barbs
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘Leave him, leave him’: Amit Shah as crowd pummels man for anti-CAA slogans
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘What is name of that bowler’: Jadeja, Manjrekar in another Twitter banter
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
‘They called me panda, now they call me macho; was hurt when RCB dropped me’
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
Nissan confirms launch of compact SUV, rival to Brezza and Venue, in 2020
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
‘Out to karna hi hai, ab inko maaro bhi’: Akhtar on India pacers’ attitude
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
BJP’s ‘tukde’ charge at Shaheen Bagh vs Yashwant Sinha’s ‘drama’ jibe on CAA
trending topics
Kapil MishraSimi GarewalCTET 2020Shaheen BaghHappy Republic Day Patriotic wishesRepublic Day 2020 QuotesDSSSB Teacher Recruitment 2020India vs New Zealand Live ScoreAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities