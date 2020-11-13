e-paper
Home / Cities / 'Illegal detention': Protesting advocates demand action against SHO

‘Illegal detention’: Protesting advocates demand action against SHO

A day after an advocate, accused of extortion and criminal conspiracy, was detained by Ambala police, members of the district bar association, along with several other lawyers, staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office here.

cities Updated: Nov 13, 2020, 00:19 IST
Bhavey Nagpal
Advocates staging a protest in Ambala on Thursday.
Advocates staging a protest in Ambala on Thursday. (HT Photo)
         

A day after an advocate, accused of extortion and criminal conspiracy, was detained by the police, members of the district bar association (DBA), along with several other lawyers, staged a sit-in outside the deputy commissioner’s office here on Thursday.

This is the second day the advocates have staged a protest on the issue. Earlier, a face-off between the advocates and police was witnessed outside the Ambala Cantonment police station on Wednesday evening, after which the DBA staged a protest.

Ramesh Saini, a resident of Laxmi Nagar, had filed a complaint against advocate Kamal Dham and others for extorting money to get a registry done at the tehsil office.

The DBA met SP Rajesh Kalia on the issue and demanded quashing of the FIR and action against cops involved in the detention, including station in-charge Vijay Kumar.

SP Kalia said the delegation was assured a thorough investigation into the matter.

“I’ve given a clear assurance to them that the details and facts of the FIR will be thoroughly probed. They have also asked me to investigate on the illegality in detention along with the role of the station in-charge. I’ve given assurance on this too,” the SP said.

