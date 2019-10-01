e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 01, 2019-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Tuesday, Oct 01, 2019

Illegal sand mining case: CBI searches 11 places in UP, Uttarakhand; Ex-BSP MLC’s house also raided

  Updated: Oct 01, 2019 18:29 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday conducted searches at 11 locations in Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand in connection with illegal sand mining activities, the agency said. The locations included Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow.

It has been alleged that government officials along with private individuals had allocated some illegal mining sites by flouting rules and regulations between 2012 and 2016. Mining rights were allegedly also given in violation of orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

On Tuesday, separate CBI teams conducted simultaneous raids at several locations in Saharanpur, Dehradun and Lucknow on the premises of the accused and others believed to have been involved in alleged irregularities in the allocation of mining leases.

One of the places searched was the house of former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLC Haji Iqbal in Mirzapur, Saharanpur district.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Saharanpur, Dinesh Kumar P, said, “The CBI team arrived in the town in the morning and demanded police support during the raid. We provided them the required support but don’t know anything about the raid.”

Sources said that CBI team raided Iqbal’s house after registering a fresh case in connection with the alleged irregularities in allocation of sand leases during the BSP rule in UP. “The CBI team also collected inputs about the land purchased for the university established by the Iqbal family in Mirzapur. The team returned after conducting search and making queries for over two hours,” said an official on condition of anonymity.

Notably, in January also, searches were conducted at 12 places in districts Hamirpur, Jalaun, Noida, Kanpur, Lucknow and Delhi, during which incriminating material pertaining to illegal sand mining, including a huge amount of cash and gold, were recovered.

All those who were ministers in that period are also reportedly being investigated by the CBI, sources said.

The CBI had initiated a probe into the alleged illegal mining activities in 2016 on the directions of the Allahabad high court.

(with agency inputs)

First Published: Oct 01, 2019 18:29 IST

top news
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
‘Divisive politics won’t work’: Mamata Banerjee counters Amit Shah on NRC
Oct 01, 2019 21:10 IST
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Amid economic slowdown, GST collection dips to 19-month low
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Petrol pump ablaze in Patna, locals claim pleas of continuous leak ignored
Oct 01, 2019 20:50 IST
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
‘Itna Kashmir kiya ke Karachi bhool gaye’: Gambhir on PAK security
Oct 01, 2019 18:38 IST
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
India’s largest ‘charkha’ made of waste plastic inaugurated in Noida
Oct 01, 2019 21:27 IST
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Twitter erupts after Rishabh Pant’s exclusion from India Test team
Oct 01, 2019 19:22 IST
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Turkey building naval warship for Pakistan, says President Erdogan
Oct 01, 2019 10:29 IST
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
As Saha wins back Test spot, former India keeper shares comeback story
Oct 01, 2019 20:36 IST
trending topics
IPL 2020 AuctionLIC Assistant RecruitmentBJP Maharashtra polls ListDeepika PadukoneNavratri Day 3navratri Makeup TipsPMC BankIBPS PO Admit CardBank HolidaysDabangg 3 TeaserOnePlus TVSatyameva Jayate 2 first postersAmit Shah
don't miss
latest news
India News