Illegal sand mining racket busted in Bhiwandi; no arrest

cities

Updated: Dec 27, 2019 23:55 IST

In a crackdown on sand mafia, the revenue department of Bhiwandi along with Kongaon police, seized equipment worth ₹66.15 lakh from Kongaon creek on Thursday. Following a tip-off, the team raided the place, seized four suction pumps and two brass of sand. However, the offenders fled from the spot.

“They (offenders) managed to flee. We seized the equipment and sand from the spot,” said a police officer, who did not wish to be named. “We learnt about the illegal sand mining operation from our sources,” added the officer.

A case was registered with Kongaon police under sections 379 (theft), 439 (intentionally running vessel aground or ashore with intent to commit theft) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) against unknown persons.

“We will keep an eye on these activities at the creek side and take due action. Our team is searching for the offenders,” added the officer.