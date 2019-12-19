Impressed by Smart City projects Hyderabad logs in to the Pune plan

cities

Updated: Dec 19, 2019 21:20 IST

PUNE Hyderabad, the capital of Telangana, is considering to replicate some of the Smart City projects which are being implemented in the city. Four batches of delegations, including over 20 key officials from Hyderabad (Telangana) visited Pune during the last one month to study Smart City projects undertaken in the city.

According to officials, Bonthu Rammohan, mayor of Hyderabad, has taken initiative to start and implement a few projects of Pune Smart City in Hyderabad, according to information shared by the press release shared by Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), on Thursday.

Rammohan said, “Pune Smart City has transformed many unused small land parcels into useful smart places. It is a commendable work and we intend to study these projects to implement such projects in Hyderabad through our system.”

Hari Chandana, zonal commissioner of Hyderabad (IAS), said, “Pune Smart City has successfully implemented pilot projects which are useful for us to follow the path for different projects.”

As part of the study tour, the Hyderabad delegation visited sites like science park, community farming, energize, renew, along with Pu La Deshpande Japanese garden, Sambhaji garden and aquarium and Ramabai Ambedkar garden opposite Wadia College. Besides this, they saw Smart City operations centre, smart street redesign at Aundh and JM road and Ti toilet project in Pune to gain inputs about infrastructure development with a focus on their respective sectors.

Pune Smart City’s projects have been awarded by the ministry of housing and urban affairs. The visiting officials learnt in detail about area-based development projects in Aundh-Baner-Balewadi and pan-city projects under the Smart City mission.

Rubal Agarwal, chief executive officer, Pune Smart City Development Corporation Limited (PSCDCL), said, “Administrative functionaries from leading cities of various states are keen to follow suite of successful implementation of Smart City projects in the city.”