In 12 hours, three die in separate hit-and-run accidents

Updated: Mar 14, 2020 01:39 IST

Three people were killed in separate hit-and-run accidents in Uran between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. In two cases, two bikers were killed and in another, a pedestrian was mowed down by a vehicle.

The first incident took place near Digodhe in Uran between 8.30pm and 9.15pm on Wednesday. Videsh Patil, 33, a painter, was returning home in an inebriated state when he was knocked down by an unknown vehicle.

Vikrant, Patil’s elder brother, a grocer, said, “One of my cousins informed me that he [Patil] was drunk when he left. Later, he was found injured near Dighode. When I reached there and asked for help from a nearby shop, they did not open the shutters even to give a bedsheet to cover him.”

The police said the occupants of the shop said they were having dinner and did not see the accident.

In another accident, a 26-year-old biker Anil Gadade was crushed under a heavy vehicle after he lost control of his bike and slipped. Gadade was riding his bike along Jasai Gavhanphata road when he slipped and fell off the bike around 11.30pm on Thursday.

“A heavy vehicle ran over him. We are trying to trace the driver,” said an officer from Uran police station.

The third incident took place on Thursday around 9am when body of a 30-year-old biker was found inside a drain near Dastanphata.

Sumanesh Chakraborty, 30, was riding his scooter when an unknown vehicle crashed into his bike. Chakraborty’s helmet was thrown near the drain and his two-wheeler was also badly damaged, said police.

Chakraborty, a Nerul resident, was working at a shipping company in Uran, and was identified based on his identity card.

The Uran police have registered cases of causing death due to negligence in all three cases. No arrests have been made.

Pillion rider dies in Mumbra

On Thursday, a 16-year-old boy died after a speeding tempo hit the bike he was sitting pillion on at Mumbra in Thane. A case has been registered against the tempo driver, who fled from the spot.

“The accident took place at Shil-Mahape road. Mohammed Hasan Shaikh, 17, was riding the bike while his friend Shaibaj Lalmohammad Shaikh was riding pillion,” said an official from Shil-Daighar police station.

A case has been registered against Ramesh Pandey, 45, the tempo driver.

(With inputs from Priyanka Dhomse)