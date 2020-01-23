In an effort to pre-empt crime, Gautam Budh Nagar police to revive beat policing

cities

Noida: With an aim to strengthen police and people interactions and prevent crimes, the Gautam Budh Nagar police has decided to revive beat policing system in the district.

In beat policing, police personnel will be deployed in areas for a specific time period each day to meet residents in that particular area and cultivate sources and strengthen the policing network.

Sriparna Gongulee, additional commissioner of police (crime), Gautam Budh Nagar, said beat policing is the traditional way of strengthening the network.

“In beat policing, constables are designated in certain areas for a specific time period. They will meet local people, shopkeepers, and others and gather inputs. The police can act swiftly on the basis of inputs and pre-empt crimes,” she said.

The Delhi Police follows the beat policing system and last week, Ghaziabad police, in a pilot project, started beat policing in Indirapuram.

The state government has appointed 38 gazetted officers in Noida as part of the new commissionerate system. At present, Gautam Budh Nagar has 3,869 police personnel — 42 inspectors, 459 sub-inspectors, 972 head constables and 2,396 constables. Sources said with the new policing system, an additional 1,000 personnel will be posted to Noida.

Gongulee said in Noida, beat policing had suffered a setback as constables were assigned multiple tasks that left them with little time for community interaction. “The constables were earlier assigned several works such as escorting the accused persons to court for hearing, delivering summons, managing law and order, etc. Now, the district police is planning to designate specific police personnel on beats in sectors and villages. They will solely work on beats and not engage in other activities,” she said.

The additional CP said police have selected two police stations for a pilot initiative. “We will start this beat policing at these two stations. The names of these stations will be disclosed once the project is launched. If the pilot project yields good results, the programme will be launched in the entire Gautam Budh Nagar district, she said.

Gongulee said in the commissionerate system, the government has deployed a DCP for women related issues. “We will soon launch a women empowerment outreach programme. There are also a number of senior citizens in Noida and Greater Noida, who live alone. We will reach out to them and ensure their safety,” she said.

On Thursday, Akhilesh Kumar, additional commissioner of police (law and order), also held a meeting with personnel from Noida Central and Greater Noida zones. “The personnel need to be in the field and meet people and cultivate good relations,” he said.

Lack of beat policing has also led to increase in theft cases in Noida. Col (retd) Shashi Vaid, chairman, Arun Vihar Residents Welfare Association, said the police had stopped patrolling in their area around six months ago. “We feel that the beat policing and patrolling will improve safety of residents. We had met the Noida police in November and discussed the issue. We are happy that the system is finally being implemented now,” he said.