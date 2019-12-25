e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 25, 2019-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Home / Cities / In Ayodhya, cops play Santa for traffic awareness

In Ayodhya, cops play Santa for traffic awareness

cities Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:09 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustantimes
         

LUCKNOW: Policemen dressed as Santa Claus to spread traffic awareness in Ayodhya on Christmas Day. A traffic cop donning Santa’s cap distributed flowers to people wearing helmet at the Raqabganj crossing.

“The exercise was a gesture from the traffic department to reach out to people and inform them about traffic rules,” said Arvind Chaurasia, CO (traffic), Ayodhya.

The cops also gifted Santa caps to children and urged people to wear helmet.

top news
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
‘Has hurt me’: Bengal guv on CM skipping unveiling of Vajpayee’s portrait
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
On Congress’ foundation day, Rahul Gandhi to lead CAA protest in Guwahati
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘Lost due to Jaichands’: Raghubar Das dissects BJP’s big Jharkhand loss
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘For the love of Modi’: Tamil Nadu BJP worker builds temple for PM
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
‘Will be a flop idea’: Ex Pak captain on Ganguly’s 4-nation tournament idea
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
Thieves target ‘pricey’ onions in Madhya Pradesh farms
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
The best-performing auto company this decade has zero emission
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
Watch: Indian diaspora in US holds rally backing Citizenship Amendment Act
trending topics
CAA protestNational Population RegisterICC Test RankingsGPAT 2020 admit cardAssam Police RecruitmentBCCIToTok

don't miss

latest news

india news

cities