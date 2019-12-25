In Ayodhya, cops play Santa for traffic awareness

cities

Updated: Dec 25, 2019 22:09 IST

LUCKNOW: Policemen dressed as Santa Claus to spread traffic awareness in Ayodhya on Christmas Day. A traffic cop donning Santa’s cap distributed flowers to people wearing helmet at the Raqabganj crossing.

“The exercise was a gesture from the traffic department to reach out to people and inform them about traffic rules,” said Arvind Chaurasia, CO (traffic), Ayodhya.

The cops also gifted Santa caps to children and urged people to wear helmet.