Home / Chandigarh / In biggest single-day spike, 76 people test positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar

In biggest single-day spike, 76 people test positive for Covid-19 in Jalandhar

Jalandhar has the third highest number of cases in Punjab after Amritsar and Ludhiana

chandigarh Updated: Jun 19, 2020 17:20 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
(Representative Image/HT )
         

Jalandhar: In the biggest single-day spike so far, 76 people tested positive for coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in Jalandhar on Friday, health officials said.

Jalandhar nodal officer Dr TP Singh Sandhu said, “We have been receiving reports and segregating data of positive patients. The district had 418 positive cases till Thursday, the third highest in Punjab after Amritsar and Ludhiana.”

Jalandhar district has reported 14 Covid-19 deaths so far.

According to the health department, 152 positive cases were reported in the district since June 14 after three major spikes of 76, 32 and 31 positive cases of the infection.

